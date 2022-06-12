Indore: Insurance fraud cases fast rising in the city

Photo: Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While going through an advertisement, you may have come across many which say ‘terms and conditions apply’. It can be one of the most neglected phrases one has heard, but be aware as that can end up taking you to the consumer court.

Insurance fraud cases are increasing in the city. Insurance-related cases have seen an 85 per cent jump in the past 7 months. The consumer forum has recorded over 250 cases that involved fraud insurance or issues regarding this in May. The court passed judgment in a total of 75 cases of which 83 per cent belong to the category of insurance claims. The complaints received were regarding different companies that refused to pay the stated amount to person, including those on electronics, vehicles and life insurance claims.

Satyendra Joshi, president, Consumer Forum, says, “Nowadays, cases which are registered mostly belong to the insurance category. People come to us with complaints which are mostly about them not receiving the insurance claim, or that the amount received is not that was promised. Life insurance cases are also increasing rapidly.”

Even the cases which will be up for hearing in the coming week include 32 insurance cases out of 65 cases registered. The court authorities said people need to be made aware of the types of insurance they buy and it is their responsibility to check the details regarding them. The reason for the increase in the number of cases related to insurance is negligence of the public towards the terms and conditions of the insurance claim and an mind is a must while signing the papers.

