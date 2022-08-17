e-Paper Get App

Indore: Inspector transferred, another gets 15-day salary cut for negligence in cleanliness

Pal paid a surprise visit to zone number 11 and 18 for reviewing cleanliness works. She did not find cleanliness works up to the mark at Mayur Nagar, Musakhedi and adjacent colonies.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, August 17, 2022, 12:49 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): One inspector was transferred and salary of another was forfeited after municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal found cleanliness works in their respective areas unsatisfactory.

Pal paid a surprise visit to zone number 11 and 18 for reviewing cleanliness works. She did not find cleanliness works up to the mark at Mayur Nagar, Musakhedi and adjacent colonies. To this, she directed that inspector Nitin be transferred to another place.

Commissioner found garbage lying near the drain passing through Shiv Nagar and Shivparvati Nagar for which she directed deduction of 15-days salary of inspector Deepesh Chandekar.

Read Also
Indore: Mayor asks zonal officers to coordinate with corporators
article-image
HomeIndoreIndore: Inspector transferred, another gets 15-day salary cut for negligence in cleanliness

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Bombay HC releases man on bail as voice samples not collected properly

Mumbai: Bombay HC releases man on bail as voice samples not collected properly

Maharashtra: Fisherman dies in explosion at Amravati; gelatin sticks suspected to have been used to...

Maharashtra: Fisherman dies in explosion at Amravati; gelatin sticks suspected to have been used to...

Bilkis Bano Case: Ignominy amid PM’s call to respect women

Bilkis Bano Case: Ignominy amid PM’s call to respect women

Mumbai: CNG, PNG prices to reduce from today midnight; check new rates here

Mumbai: CNG, PNG prices to reduce from today midnight; check new rates here

Mumbai: Dead body of man in his 50s found in BKC creek

Mumbai: Dead body of man in his 50s found in BKC creek
epaper
Do you wish to receive daily Epaper on your WhatsApp for FREE?
NO
Yes