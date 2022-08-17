Indore: Inspector transferred, another gets 15-day salary cut for negligence in cleanliness

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): One inspector was transferred and salary of another was forfeited after municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal found cleanliness works in their respective areas unsatisfactory.

Pal paid a surprise visit to zone number 11 and 18 for reviewing cleanliness works. She did not find cleanliness works up to the mark at Mayur Nagar, Musakhedi and adjacent colonies. To this, she directed that inspector Nitin be transferred to another place.

Commissioner found garbage lying near the drain passing through Shiv Nagar and Shivparvati Nagar for which she directed deduction of 15-days salary of inspector Deepesh Chandekar.