Indore: Mayor asks zonal officers to coordinate with corporators

IMC office |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav on Tuesday took a review meeting of zonal officers of the Indore Municipal Corporation where he instructed zonal officials to coordinate with the corporators and solve all the issues happening in their respective zones and areas.

During the meeting, the zonal officers introduced themselves to the newly elected Mayor and also informed him about the work going on in their wards related to health, water supply, public works, electricity department, and other departments.

The Mayor instructed officials to get in touch with the newly elected wards corporators.

He said that the corporators constantly live among the citizens so they are aware of the problems in their respective areas. The zonal officers should respond to the complaints received from the corporators as well as public representatives and get the problem resolved.

He ordered that in the next 4 to 5 days, all the zonal officers should coordinate with the corporators of their area and take cognisance of the problems in the area, and resolve them within the time limit.

In the meeting, the Mayor also gave necessary instructions to train the staff of the zone deployed at zonal offices. He said that the beneficiaries of government policies must get the maximum benefit from the welfare schemes of the government.

Mayor asked officials to identify the areas prone to water logging during the rainy season and also discussed the feasibility of laying storm water drains in those areas.

Commissioner Pratibha Pal who was also present in the meeting directed all the zonal officers to prepare a plan by marking the road and sites for the stormwater line in their zones. Along with this, all the zonal officers were directed by the commissioner to visit the wards falling under their respective zones along with the corporators to survey the problems and issues.