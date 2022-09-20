Indore: Insect found in burger at Apna Sweets

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

A team of Food Safety Officers raided Apna Sweets, Vijay Nagar, and started inspection after a customer complained about an insect in his burger.

The team of food safety officers inspected the kitchen and inventory of Apna Sweets and took samples of tomato, burger, and sauces and sent them for testing to Bhopal laboratory.

A customer had created ruckus at the sweetmeat shop on Tuesday noon when he found insects in his burger. Along with lodging a complaint, he had also made a video of the same which had gone viral on social media.

In the video the customer is seen expressing concern over the health of the people consuming the burger and other edibles at the well known sweetmeat shop.

“We received a complaint about insect in the burger after which we reached Apna Sweets for inspection and collected samples from there. We have sent samples for testing and will take appropriate action as per the reports,” food safety officer Dharmendra Soni said while terming the incident serious.

Meanwhile, Babu Sharma, manager of Apna Sweets, Vijay Nagar said that they were also surprised after finding an insect in the burger.

“Yes, there was an insect but it was in the tomato and not in any other ingredient. We use quality products and the tomatoes were also fresh. It is surprising that the insect was found inside tomato and it would not be possible to find it without cutting the slices,” Sharma said, “We have given samples of the products. It was not our fault but an unfortunate incident.