Indore: Inmate who fled from Bagli sub-jail arrested

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A jail inmate, who fled from the sub-jail in Dewas district in 2020, was arrested by the crime branch on Sunday. He was in jail in connection with a case of Udainagar in Dewas district.

According to the police, acting on a tip-off the accused named Mukesh Bhilala, a resident of Putlipura in Bagli tehsil in Dewas district was arrested from the city. Mukesh was in sub-jail in Bagli for his involvement in a case under Udainagar police station jurisdiction. He had fled from the jail after jumping the wall using a blanket in 2020 and a case under the relevant section was registered against the accused by the police. Since then, the police had been searching for him.

He used to frequently change his place of stay in the city and other places in order to avoid getting caught. Further investigation is being done by the Bagli police station in the case.

Read Also Indore: Sports competitions at GRP to celebrate Makar Sankranti

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)