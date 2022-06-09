e-Paper Get App

Indore: Infosys opens doors for DAVV physically challenged alumni

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, June 09, 2022, 11:05 PM IST
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), on Thursday, said that Infosys was going to recruit physically challenged (orthopaedic disability) alumni of the university for office work.

“The company is going to hire graduates with orthopaedic disability of the 2029-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22 batches,” said Dr Maya Ingle, director of the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Kaushal Kendra at DAVV.

The placement drive will take place on June 23. DAVV said that dwarfs and acid attack survivors could also participate in the placement drive.

To prepare for this recruitment process, online classes have been organised by the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Kaushal Kendra for such ex-students from 4 pm to 7 pm from June 13 to June 18.

Interested ex-students of DAVV can submit their enrolment through the university website www.dauniv.ac.in.

“It’s necessary for candidates to upload their graduation-level mark sheet and disability certificate while enrolling on the website,” she said.

article-image

