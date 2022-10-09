Indore: Information can be received from Accountant-General over SMS

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The office of the Accountant-General (AG) located in Gwalior has started the facility of offering information over SMS.

In this arrangement, officers and employees will be getting the necessary information from the Accountant-General, such as deposits or withdrawals in GPF, through SMS. The principal accountant-general of the A-G’s office has said that necessary information, such as mobile number and e-mail address are sought from the officers and employees of the state government who are eligible for General Provident Fund (GPF). He said that once the information becomes available, the officers and employees will start getting the benefit of the SMS facility from the office of the Accountant-General.