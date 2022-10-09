e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Information can be received from Accountant-General over SMS

Indore: Information can be received from Accountant-General over SMS

In this arrangement, officers and employees will be getting the necessary information from the Accountant-General, such as deposits or withdrawals in GPF, through SMS.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 09, 2022, 12:19 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |
Follow us on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The office of the Accountant-General (AG) located in Gwalior has started the facility of offering information over SMS.

In this arrangement, officers and employees will be getting the necessary information from the Accountant-General, such as deposits or withdrawals in GPF, through SMS. The principal accountant-general of the A-G’s office has said that necessary information, such as mobile number and e-mail address are sought from the officers and employees of the state government who are eligible for General Provident Fund (GPF). He said that once the information becomes available, the officers and employees will start getting the benefit of the SMS facility from the office of the Accountant-General.

Read Also
Indore: BTech student found dead on railway track
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Indore: To mark PM’s visit on Oct 11; 600 electric poles to light up Indore-Ujjain route

Indore: To mark PM’s visit on Oct 11; 600 electric poles to light up Indore-Ujjain route

Indore: Girl robbed of mobile phone by two persons on a scooter

Indore: Girl robbed of mobile phone by two persons on a scooter

Indore: Man shot at over old rivalry, 3 held

Indore: Man shot at over old rivalry, 3 held

Indore Municipal Corporation seals illegal building hosting a coaching class

Indore Municipal Corporation seals illegal building hosting a coaching class

Indore Municipal Corporation cracks the whip on illegal bars, hotels; seals Diner’s Club, 1 other

Indore Municipal Corporation cracks the whip on illegal bars, hotels; seals Diner’s Club, 1 other