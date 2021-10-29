Indore: InfoBeans acquires Eternus Solutions

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): InfoBeans, a city-based NSE listed and leading IT compnay, has made the acquisition of Eternus Solutions Pvt Ltd resulting in a major foray in the Salesforce ecosystem of cloud and digital transformation. Salesforce is the world’s leading cloud-based CRM and digital transformation platform.

Founded in 2010, in Pune, by Jitendra Tanna and Shreyas Merchant, Eternus Solutions is a platinum consulting partner of Salesforce providing Salesforce consulting and implementation services focusing on the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) side.

Eternus Solutions has an extensive client base in North America and the Middle East and has established itself as a leading digital transformation services provider for large and mid-sized enterprises. The company is proud of a diverse 250+ member team of consultants, engineers, and strategists.

Talking about the acquisition, Mitesh Bohra, president, InfoBeans, said, ‘Post-integration InfoBeans will leverage Eternus Solutions’. InfoBeans has been aggressively building its own Salesforce consulting practice for the last 2 years and this acquisition fits well in its growth strategy by bolstering its presence in the

Salesforce ecosystem. With this acquisition, InfoBeans has now reached an annual revenue run rate of Rs 300 crore (US$ 40 million).

Published on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 02:08 AM IST