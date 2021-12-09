Indore: Infantry issues discussed threadbare to reach logical conclusions

Mhow: The 36th Infantry Commanders’ Conference concluded at the Infantry School on Wednesday. The biennial conference was presided over by General MM Naravane, PVSM, AVSM, SM, VSM, ADC, Chief of the Army Staff, and wide canvas of officers—from army commanders to company commanders of the Infantry—on a hybrid model with physical attendance at Mhow and seven video-conference nodes across the country.

Various issues and topics were discussed during the conference which are critical for the Infantry, especially Operations, Training, Capability Development and Infusion of Technology. The forum fostered the Infantry spirit and further strengthened the bonds of the larger Infantry fraternity cutting across regimental lines.

During the conference, the Infantry showcased its latest acquisitions in all domains of lethality, mobility, battlefield transparency, situational awareness and survivability. The demonstration of the latest acquisition of new-generation weapons and equipment infused confidence in the modern capabilities of the Infantry to counter the nefarious activities of adversaries, especially along the line-of-control (LoC) and line-of-actual control (LAC) on the northern borders.

The display also featured a host of Indian companies demonstrating their capabilities in the field of Electro Optics. These day-and-night surveillance and target acquisition devices have been inducted by the Service through various modes and a number of these are under trials by the Infantry. Equipped with the latest technologies in Thermal Imaging and Image Intensification, the soldier retains his edge in operations.

Meticulously organised, the display aptly highlighted the metamorphosis in the Infantry’s operational capabilities and the strength of the Indian defence industry. The conference was a huge success with many Infantry issues discussed threadbare and logical conclusions reached. The amalgamation of the vast experience of senior Infantry commanders, including the Chief of the Army Staff and the innovative suggestions of young commanding officers and company commanders ensured that the future pathway for the Infantry to grow from strength to strength was identified.

