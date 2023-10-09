Indore: Inexplicable Delay In ADPO Recruitments; 2021 Exam Interviews In Feb-24

MPPSC office in Indore | File photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The inexplicable delay in recruitment of additional district prosecution officer (ADPO) has irked the candidates who have threatened to stage a demonstration outside the appointing agency i.e. Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC).

After a gap of six years, the MPPSC released a notification in June 2021 stating that ADPO exam-2021 would be conducted in December the same year.

However, the MPPSC extended the last date for submission of applications thrice which led to an extension in the exam date.

The candidates were expecting that the exam would be delayed by two to three months but it was held after a gap of one year. The exam which was initially scheduled to be held in December 2021 was conducted on December 18, 2022.

The candidates expressed their annoyance over the delay in holding the exams after which the MPPSC released the results on January 3 stating that they would complete selection process at the earliest. Nearly 900 candidates were selected against 256 vacancies.

One of the candidates claimed that the MPPSC had assured them of completing the selection process by May 2023. “Forget interviews, the MPPSC did not even release a schedule for the same for nine long months. And then it fixed February 2024 for interviews.

But, this schedule is tentative as no fixed date has been declared by MPPSC for commencement of interviews,” the candidates said. The candidates stated that they want interviews in December 2023.

“We haven’t seen selection process of an exam dragging for almost three years. This is injustice with the candidates,” they stated. The candidates stated that they are going to stage demonstration outside the MPPSC office on Monday to push for their demand for interviews in December 2023.

“It is our observation that the who’s who of MPPSC do not listen to demands until they are forced to do so. If they are going to listen only after demonstration, we are going to do that on Monday,” the candidates stated.

16 lakh court cases are pending, yet…

The candidates claimed that the government and MPPSC are not serious about appointments of ADPO even though more than 16 lakh cases are pending in the courts of the state.

“The last ADPO exam was held in 2015. After six years of gap ADPO exam-2021 was announced but it was dragged for the reasons best known to powers that be,” the candidates said. They stated that the cases will keep on increasing if the ADPO exams are not conducted at regular intervals.