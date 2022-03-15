Indore: Industries ordered to set up Effluent Water Treatment Plants in units by end-March

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Manish Singh has asked industries to set up Effluent Water Treatment Plants (ETPs) in their units by month-end. He also assured them that he would look into the other demands of the industries.

Singh held a meeting with representatives of the Association of Industries of Madhya Pradesh at the his office on Monday. He heard the difficulties being faced in industrial development and gave instructions to the officers concerned to solve the problems. Singh said the district administration would extend all possible cooperation to facilitate the operations of industries.

He urged all industrialists to set up ETP plants compulsorily by end-March, failing which action would be taken by the district administration. He said polluted water should not be discharged by the industries into the rivers of the district. If any industry was found doing so, legal action would be taken by sealing it.

A delegation of 40 industrialists, led by the president of the Association of Industries, Madhya Pradesh, Pramod Dafaria, met Singh and briefed him on the problems faced by the units. Dafaria requested him to solve the problem of encroachment on the entry road of Saver Road Sectors E and F and to organise the left turn, while reducing the road divider by a few metres for ease of movement.

He also requested the removal of illegal encroachments of industrial area units developed by the IDA near Scheme No. 71, Chandan Nagar, also suggested building a paved road from Rajmohalla to smooth traffic flow in this area. Singh was also informed about the traffic jam caused due to electric poles on the road in the Palda industrial area. The collector directed the tehsildar to look into the matter.

Many industrialists, including Prakash Jain, Yogesh Mehta, Harish Nagar, Tarun Vyas, Anil Paliwal, Satish Mittal, Reena Jain, Pramod Jain, Akshay Vora and Prem Ramchandani were present at the meeting.

ALSO READ Indore: Court compensates victims of corona

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 10:34 AM IST