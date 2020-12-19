Indore:



Union Minister of State​ for Finance Anurag Thakur met industrialists, industrial organi​s​ations​ and people associated with finance in the city on Saturday and​ ​received their suggestions​ on the forthcoming union budget.

Industries demands that C​NG​ and PNG must​ be included in the GST regime, so that ​they get benefit of Input Tax​ Credit (ITC).

In this meeting, many suggestions and complaints regarding the budget​ and post-corona conditions were made to Thakur, who not only listened​ to them but also noted them and later answered them in detail. MP​ Shankar Lalwani said that earlier budgets and policies of the country​ were made in closed rooms, but in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's​ government, ministers have come here to meet and listen to everyone.



A delegation of the industrialist under ​the ​aegis of Association of​ Industries of MP (AIMP) led by its president Pramod Dafaria and​ Secretary Sunil Vyas met Thakur and hand over him a memorandum.



Dafaria and Vyas informed that issues related to the upcoming budget​ and financial difficulties ​being faced by various industr​ies​ were discussed and​ suggested its remedies. VAT is applicable on CNG and PNG, it should be​ brought in GST so that the businessman can get the benefit of input​ tax credit. Disbursement of Covid loan has been done with collateral​ while there is a provision to give it without collateral​ as per rules of Central Government.



The Union Minister of State for Finance assured the office bearers of​ the association that these issues will be considered in the upcoming​ budget so that the problems facing the MSME sector can be resolved.



A delegation of hoteliers led by Sumit Suri, chairman- MP Committee​ ​of HRAWI submitted suggestions for Union budget 21 -22 to Thakur and​ demand​ed​ that hotel industry​ ​friendly measures should be taken in the budget.



Rajesh Joshi, Senior tax consultant and secretary of Regional Direct​ Tax Adivisory Committee, also meet the Union Minister and demanded​ that direct as well as indirect tax regime should be made taxpayer-friendly. He appreciated the move of the Union Finance Ministry of​ introducing faceless Assessment and Faceless Appeal.