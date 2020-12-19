​​ ​​​Indore: Industrialists ask finance minister Anurag Thakur to ​bring CNG​, ​PNG ​under​ ​GST​​

Indore:
Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur met industrialists, industrial organisations and people associated with finance in the city on Saturday and received their suggestions on the forthcoming union budget.
Industries demands that CNG and PNG must be included in the GST regime, so that they get benefit of Input Tax Credit (ITC).
In this meeting, many suggestions and complaints regarding the budget and post-corona conditions were made to Thakur, who not only listened to them but also noted them and later answered them in detail. MP Shankar Lalwani said that earlier budgets and policies of the country were made in closed rooms, but in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, ministers have come here to meet and listen to everyone.
A delegation of the industrialist under the aegis of Association of Industries of MP (AIMP) led by its president Pramod Dafaria and Secretary Sunil Vyas met Thakur and hand over him a memorandum.
Dafaria and Vyas informed that issues related to the upcoming budget and financial difficulties being faced by various industries were discussed and suggested its remedies. VAT is applicable on CNG and PNG, it should be brought in GST so that the businessman can get the benefit of input tax credit. Disbursement of Covid loan has been done with collateral while there is a provision to give it without collateral as per rules of Central Government.
The Union Minister of State for Finance assured the office bearers of the association that these issues will be considered in the upcoming budget so that the problems facing the MSME sector can be resolved.
A delegation of hoteliers led by Sumit Suri, chairman- MP Committee of HRAWI submitted suggestions for Union budget 21 -22 to Thakur and demanded that hotel industry friendly measures should be taken in the budget.
Rajesh Joshi, Senior tax consultant and secretary of Regional Direct Tax Adivisory Committee, also meet the Union Minister and demanded that direct as well as indirect tax regime should be made taxpayer-friendly. He appreciated the move of the Union Finance Ministry of introducing faceless Assessment and Faceless Appeal.