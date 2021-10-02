Indore: Induction programme of Daly College of Business Management

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The first day of the Induction Programme "Genesis 2021" for the upcoming batch 2021-24 of Daly College of Business Management was organised.

Chief Guest, MP, Shankar Lalwani , Guest of Honour, HH Maharaja Narendra Singh Jhabua, Chairman Board of Governors Daly College Society, Special Guest Dr Sangeeta Jain, director IMS, Vimal Todi, Chairman Jaideep Ispat, RR Goyal, Tanutejas Saraswat, Founder Shop Kirana and Keynote Speaker Dr Sandeep Atre, Founder Socialization, Neeraj Badhotia, Principal Daily College were present.

Even during these trying times of covid-19, DCBM had organised various inter and intra collegiate competitions and international level management fests. The felicitation of winners for the same also took place during this induction programme. The students of batch 2021 who scored 90 + percentage in their XII board exams were given the scholarship of 25,000 each by DCBM.

The senior students portrayed an spectacular show filled with dances and skit for their juniors.

Vote of thanks was proposed by the head girl, Mahek Garg and the compering was done by Raj Haryani, Asmi Patodi and Sanya Kukreja.

