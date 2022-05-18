Indore: Indore Sahodaya School Complex’s new executive panel nominated

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): At the AGM held on April 11, the new team of executive members of the Indore Sahodaya School Complex was unanimously nominated. The meeting was presided over by the outgoing chairperson, UK Jha, who welcomed the newly elected executive body for the 2022-’23 academic session.

The committee will now be headed by the new chairperson, Kanchan Tare, principal of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Vidya Mandir; secretary Isabel Swamy, principal of St Mary Champion HS School; joint secretary Poonam Shekahwat, principal of Vedanta the Global-land; and treasurer Suman, principal of National Public School.

The executive members will be Subrata Banerjee, B Bisht, S Niranjani and M Saxena.

Upon taking up the new responsibilities, the new chairperson thanked the outgoing chairperson and the forum of principals for their support and cooperation. Tare gave the assurance that the new team would be vibrant and work for the progress and welfare of the students, teachers, society and Indore Sahodaya Schools Complex.

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 12:22 AM IST