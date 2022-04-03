Indore: Indo-Russian oil deal brings hopes of oil price stabilising

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Petrol has taken 11 jumps in its price graph within a span of 14 days with a price hike of Rs 8.73 in all. However, now that the India-Russia deal of 15 million barrels at $35 discount has been inked, assumptions are being made by the Indore Petrol Dealers’ Association that the price will decrease or get stable in a fortnight.

Association president Rajendra Vasu said the effect of the deal would be felt in the coming days and, in 10 to 15 days, the increasing price of petrol will come down or settle at a lower point. Vasu said Indian petroleum companies BPCL, HPCL and IOCL had bought crude oil from Russia at a discount of about 25 per cent. The consignment has left Russia for delivery. As soon as it comes to India and is distributed at pumps across the country, the rates of petrol and diesel will stabilise or decrease.

On Sunday, once again in Indore, the price of petrol increased by 87 paise and the price of diesel by 83 paise. Petrol in Indore has reached Rs 115.99, while diesel is at Rs 99.16 per litre.

What’s the deal?

Russia is offering its Urals-grade oil to India to encourage the latter to buy more shipments from that country. Brent crude oil price has hovered above $100, so the deal on Russian oil will mean a steep reduction in the current purchase prices. While India imports 80 per cent of its crude oil requirements, in 2021, the country purchased just 12 million barrels of crude oil from Russia, constituting only 2 per cent of its total imports, less than its own domestic production.

On the other hand, imports from the Middle Eastern countries account for 52.7 per cent of India’s imports, whereas Africa and the US account for 15 per cent and 14 per cent of oil imports, respectively. In the current financial year, till February, India has imported 193.5 million tons of crude oil worth $105.8 billion. The demand for petroleum products in India was seen at 183.3 million tons in the same period. The main crude oil suppliers to India are the Middle Eastern nations and the US.

