Indore: Indigo’s Shirdi-Lucknow-Indore flight schedule changed





Indore: The timing of Shirdi-Lucknow-Indore flight has been changed from Wednesday. Meanwhile, Vistara will introduce another flight for Mumbai.

Airport Director Aryama Sanyal informed on Wednesday that flight 6E-7189 Shirdi-Indore-Lucknow will arrive from Shirdi to the city airport at 9.45 am and depart for Lucknow at 10.10 am. Similarly, flight 6E-7193 Lucknow-Indore-Shirdi will arrive from Lucknow at 2.25 pm and depart for Shirdi at 2.50 pm.

Vistara airline will introduce another flight for Mumbai from

February 15. Flight UK-917/918 Mumbai-Indore-Mumbai will arrive from

Mumbai to the city airport at 7.50 am and depart back to Mumbai at

8.30 am.





