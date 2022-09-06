Indore: Indian Medical Association awards Professorship to Dr Dosi, Dr Pancholia

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indian Medical Association has awarded Dr Ravi Dosi and Dr AK Pancholia honorary professorship at the IMA headquarters in New Delhi on the occasion of Teacher’s Day on Monday.

Dr Dosi was the youngest of the three doctors felicitated with professorship in Madhya Pradesh. The ceremony was addressed by Union health minister Mansukh Mandavia, Union Cabinet minister Pashupatinath Paras, minister of state Meenakshi Lekhi, IMA national president Sahajanand Prasad and national secretary Jayesh Lele.

A plaque and scroll were bestowed upon both the doctors in recognition of their continued contribution to medical education.

Read Also Teachers Day 2022: Free Press felicitates educators of Indore