Indore: India takes over G-20 presidency at a crucial time, say Amitabh Kant

Twitter

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amitabh Kant, Sherpa of G-20, has asked the Indian diaspora to be the brand ambassador of the country in the countries they reside and showcase the strength of the country. He said India has received the opportunity to handle the G-20 presidency at a very crucial time… however, the country is capable of using this opportunity to iron out the problems and differences in the world. Three meetings of the G-20 working group will be held in Indore, Bhopal and Khajuraho. India received the presidency of G-20 group from December 1, 2022 till November 30, 2023. Kant has been designated as Sherpa of the G-20 presidency. He was addressing a plenary session here of the members of Indian diaspora at the 17th PBD meet at the BCC on Monday.

He said the G-20 comprises rich and developing nations which collectively make up for 85% the global GDP and add up to become 90% of world population. Thus, it’s a global forum.

A dynamic and former bureaucrat, Kant said, “India received the presidency of G-20 at a time when the world is staring at problems like recession, global warming, geo-political crisis of food and fertilizers etc. However, India is equipped to tide over all these and come out triumphant thanks to the strong will power of PM Narendra Modi. Our slogan will be one earth, one future and one fortune and one cosmos.

Harshwardhan Shringla, coordinator, G-20, said under the presidency, 215 meetings of different working groups of G-20 nations will be held in 56 cities across the country.

Read Also Indore: Auto driver refuses to charge British woman for her ride