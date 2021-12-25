Indore: Increase sampling, no error would be tolerated, orders Health Commissioner

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Overseeing the increasing cases of Covid-19 and anticipated third wave of Covid-19, Commissioner, health Akash Tripathi expressed concern over the low number of sampling done by the department during the health review meeting of Indore division at Brilliant Convention Centre on Friday.

“The cases of Covid-19 may increase by the middle of January and we must complete our preparations by January 5. Night curfew has been imposed across the state and now sampling must be increased to 70,000 in Indore division and only half have been done in the division,” Tripathi told officials.

He also asked the officials that they have learnt many lessons from the second wave of Covid-19 and now they shouldn't leave any stone unturned.

“No error would be tolerated in the preparations for fighting against the new wave. Many facilities have been enhanced and officials will have to face the music if any error is found,” the health commissioner warned.

Regional Director Dr Ashok Dagaria informed him about the facilities in the division after which Tripathi also informed about increasing PICU beds in Barwani, Jhabua, and other districts of the division.

While talking to the media, he said that facilities in terms of ICU, beds, oxygen plants, and staff have been enhanced and action would be taken as per the situation.

Expressed displeasure over CMHO’s unawareness about facilities

The health commissioner also expressed displeasure over the Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr BS Saitya’s unawareness about various health facilities and reprimanded him to bring the officer who knows the information. The CMHO was unsure when asked about urban dispensaries, health facilities, and about the number of beds in Indore.

