Indore Commodities Buzz of December 23: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses rates- All you need to know

Date – December 24, 2021, Friday
Products (Rates per Quintal)
Indore Chana Rs 4950 – Rs 5000
Masoor Rs 7050 – Rs 7200
Toor Maharashtra Rs 5800 – Rs 6100
Toor Karnataka Rs 6000 – Rs 6300
Toor Nimari Rs 5400 – Rs 6000
Moong Best Rs 7100 – Rs 7300
Moong Average Rs 6000 – Rs 6700
Urad Best Rs 7000 – Rs 7300
Urad Medium Rs 5500 – Rs 6500
Urad Light Rs 2500 – Rs 4500
Gold (24K) Rs 49,380 (10 grams)
Silver Rs 62,700 (per Kg)
ALSO READIndore Commodities Buzz of December 23: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses rates- All you need to know
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)