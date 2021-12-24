Indore Commodities Buzz of December 23: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses rates- All you need to know

Date – December 24, 2021, Friday

Products (Rates per Quintal)

Indore Chana Rs 4950 – Rs 5000

Masoor Rs 7050 – Rs 7200

Toor Maharashtra Rs 5800 – Rs 6100

Toor Karnataka Rs 6000 – Rs 6300

Toor Nimari Rs 5400 – Rs 6000

Moong Best Rs 7100 – Rs 7300

Moong Average Rs 6000 – Rs 6700

Urad Best Rs 7000 – Rs 7300

Urad Medium Rs 5500 – Rs 6500

Urad Light Rs 2500 – Rs 4500

Gold (24K) Rs 49,380 (10 grams)

Silver Rs 62,700 (per Kg)

