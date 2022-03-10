Indore: Increase in the guideline value of property registration proposed up to 20%

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An increase of 10% to 20% in the guideline of registration of documents of properties for 2022-’23 has been proposed. Out of a total of 4,750 locations in the district, the increase is being proposed at 575 locations. An increase of 10% is proposed at 431 locations and 25% increase at 144 locations of the district.

Under the new guideline issued by the state government, a meeting of the district evaluation committee was held at the collector’s office on Thursday to determine the market guideline value of immovable properties for 2022-’23. MP Shankar Lalwani, collector Manish Singh, senior district registrar Balkrishna More and other officers were present at the meeting.

More said that, this year, the guidelines are being proposed after a comprehensive analysis of the rates in such a way that the revenue of the government increases, but common citizens should not face any trouble. The SAMPADA-2 system of registration of documents is to be implemented by the Madhya Pradesh government from the coming financial year 2022-’23, under which the guideline rates of entire Madhya Pradesh are being matched through geo-tagging their satellite images to the guideline location. This process is also being implemented in the district. To complete this work, it is proposed to delete, shift, merge and split various locations in the district’s guideline for 2022-’23.

Lalwani directed More to issue the proposals given at the meeting for determination of the market value of immovable property in the public domain for the perusal and suggestions of the public, so that there is no discrepancy in the rates. More said people could submit their suggestions on, and objections to, the proposed guideline at all the registrar’s office by March 15.

301 new locations added

It was informed at the meeting that the names of 301 new colonies and locations had been added to the sub-district evaluation committees—namely Indore, Mhow, Sanwer, Depalpur and Hatod—in the proposed guideline. Villages Sanavadia, Umaria Khurd and Malikhedi have been added to the proposed villages coming under the periphery area of Indore city. Singh directed More that a review should be done to include the villages located on Rau and Dhar Road in the list of proposed villages. Singh also directed that the process of fixing new rates of properties of the IDA scheme be started. He said the collector guideline rates should be increased for the sale of the IDA Scheme properties so that the government did not lose revenue and adequate value of the property could also be obtained.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 11:27 PM IST