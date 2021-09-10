Indore: Increase in number of dengue cases, total crosses 100 mark

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With eight more cases of deadly dengue found positive, the total number of cases has crossed the 100 mark and touched the figure of 103 on Thursday. Moreover, the total number of patients also crossed last year’s mark as only 86 patients had been found positive in 2020.

Meanwhile, concerned over the increasing number of cases of vector-borne diseases, officials believe that the dengue virus affecting patients must be of the DenV-2 type of dengue virus which causes a fast spread of the disease, but does not prove deadly.

“As the number of dengue cases is increasing fast, it may be possible that it’s due to the DenV-2 type of virus which spreads quickly. However, we haven’t tested for the type of virus and the department will send samples for testing when required,” district malaria officer Dr Daulat Patel told the media.

‘4 types of dengue viruses’

‘There are four types of dengue viruses. The DenV-2 type spreads fast, while DenV-3 and 4 viruses cause severe implications—even mortality. We’ve continuously surveyed the areas and spread awareness among the people to keep their surroundings clean to prevent the deadly disease. On Thursday, cases were found in the Bhagirathpura, Panchsheel Nagar, Vaishnavpuri, Azaad Nagar, Bhagwandeen Nagar, Gauri Nagar, Mangliya, and Manoramaganj areas. A total of 103 cases were found in scattered areas except two cases each were found in the Bhawarkuan and Kushwah Nagar areas’

— Dr Daulat Patel, district malaria officer

24 children in 103 dengue cases

§ According to officials, out of the 103 dengue patients who have tested positive since January, 24 are children below 18 years of age. ‘All the patients are stable as only a few required hospitalisation. We’ve reported only one death so far—that of a 25-year-old pregnant woman, who died during treatment in CHL Hospital’

§ A total of 433 suspected cases were found through a rapid test out of whom 103 were confirmed through the Mc Elisa test. Government PC Sethi Hospital and MGM Medical College conduct the Mc Elisa test, while other hospitals treat patients on the basis of the rapid test

Cases found in previous years

Years Total cases

2016 155

2017 167

2018 358

2019 356

2020. 86

2021 103 (so far)

Published on: Friday, September 10, 2021, 01:05 AM IST