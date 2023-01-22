Indore: Increase city’s green cover from 10 percent to 25 percent, says Sumitra Mahajan

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city needs to increase its green cover from 10% to 25% and cities must be planned keeping its people in mind. This was suggested by former Lok Sabha speaker, Sumitra Mahajan, on Saturday at a conference by the Institute of Town Planners India, MP Regional Chapter. The topic for discussion was “Reimagining Urban Planning & Development”.

Urban planners across states participated in the event and shared their views and experiences on sustainable urban transformation in cities and innovative approaches in the development of the city.

Mahajan was the chief guest of the event. “City planning needs an integrated approach across the departments in order to enhance the quality of life. The connectivity around Indore city and its surrounding villages should be improved according to the future needs and the upcoming activities within and outside the city limits,” said Mahajan.

A long-term vision for the master plan/development plan for Indore city was emphasised by her. She highlighted the need for a green belt and green cover.

President ITPI, New Delhi professor, DS Meshram and secretary general ITPI, New Delhi, Dr Pradeep Kapoor, highlighted the need of reimagining urban areas in the perspective of development. They emphasised that the cities are constantly changing and there is a need to plan cities for the future in order to address urban challenges such as increasing population density, housing shortage and availability of land for development.

Prof. Chetan Vaidya, urban planner and director of GIFT City, emphasised the impact of climate change in urban areas. Prof. Nikhil Mandal (dean of academics, SPA Bhopal), discussed the role of schemes and policies in city development. Nitika Krishan discussed the role of the metropolitan region in the national economy. She also presented the basic framework for Indore as an emerging metropolitan Region.

Convenor SK Mudgal (JD T&CP Indore) and member secretary planner Deepti Vyas, were present at the meeting along with team members of Indore regional centre, DL Goyal, Ritu Sharma Mehrotra and UP IDA, Mayank Jagwani.

