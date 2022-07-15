Indore: Woman seen hitting traffic cop in viral video; here's what happened later

Screen grab of the viral video | FPJ

FP News Service

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

A video has gone viral in which a woman is seen hitting a traffic cop at a busy traffic junction in the Vijaynagar area in Indore. Her husband is also by her side.

Meanwhile, the high-handed couple who went on rampage against the hapless policeman on traffic duty, was seen in a completely apologetic mood and kept seeking forgiveness as the police took them to a nearby police station for hitting an on-duty cop.

In Video: A Muslim couple manhandled a traffic cop at a busy traffic junction in #Indore on being stopped for check. Later the couple was seen with folded hands inside police station as the cop had summoned policemen for help who detained the unruly couple. #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/3AGE8uLjmU — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) July 15, 2022

The police claimed that the man, Sohail, a native of Ranipura area was going on a bike with wife Alfiya on Thursday and tried jumping the red light despite a warning from the traffic policeman Ranjeet Singh. As he stopped them, the couple started a fight and as Singh tried shooting their act on his mobile phone, they manhandled him.

Singh however remained calm and called up police on the spot who took the couple to the police station. The couple who planned to flee, lost steam inside the police station and kept seeking forgiveness from the police officers.

Sohail, is a hardened criminal and has three cases registered against him with different police stations, said an officer, adding that they were planning to take stringent action against the unruly couple.

Ravindra Gurjar, the SHO Vijaynagar police station said that Sohail and Alfiya have been booked on the complaint of the traffic policeman. Action is underway after arresting them, he added.