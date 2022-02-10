Indore: In the midst of Valentine’s Week, police warn Laila-Majnus in city parks, colleges

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Police, in the midst of the Valentine’s Week started a ‘Majnu Abhiyan’ in the city and has raided several places and parks in the city ensuring that couples should not disobey the law in any manner or harm anyone’s virtues.

The Indore Police team of the Women’s police station under the drive went on a round outside the girls’ school and colleges in the city. The woman police officer of the team said that they went to several schools in the city and kept watch on the type of people roaming around the campuses of the institutes. “At some places, the police found suspicious people whom they questioned and, later, released,” said the official.

The police team also went to the parks and public places in the city where they found a few couples sitting in objectionable positions. The police warned such couples to follow the laws and counselled them to stick to the limits keeping their age in mind. The cops told the couples that, at their age, they must have their limitations. However, the police only counselled the couples and did not take any action against them.

‘Build your career, don’t waste time’

‘You guys (couples) tell your parents that you’re going to college or coaching centres and hang out with your partner, which is very unethical. You should study and build a career instead of doing such things. Also, many cases have come to light that, after ending their relationships, the girl has alleged the boy of raping them and also were blackmailed and harassed by their former partners even after a break-up which either leads to a legal tangle between the couple or the victim commits suicide or self-harm’ — Counsel police officer to couples

