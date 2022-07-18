e-Paper Get App

Indore: In polls to the eight municipal councils, BJP wins 6, Congress 2

The results of the eight municipal councils of the district were also declared by the respective returning officers, in which the BJP won the elections to six Municipal Councils and Congress two.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, July 18, 2022, 12:33 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party made a clean sweep of the local body elections of eight municipal councils of the district on Sunday. The counting of votes for the urban body elections of the district was completed peacefully on Sunday. The results of the eight municipal councils of the district were also declared by the respective returning officers, in which the BJP won the elections to six Municipal Councils and the Congress two.

Municipal Council BJP Congress Ind.

Sanwer 10 05 00

Depalpur 07 06 02

Betma 07 06 02

Goutampura 07 08 00

Hatod 06 07 02

Mhowgaon 10 03 02

Manpur 09 03 03

Rau 12 03 00

