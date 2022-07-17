e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Chennai-Delhi GT Express Sunday alert; train running late, passengers advised to be in touch with railways

The train departed from Chennai at 23:30 hours on Saturday instead of its right time 18:50 hours.

Updated: Sunday, July 17, 2022, 01:46 PM IST
Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Chennai-Delhi GT Express (12615) is running late and it may be delayed at Madhya Pradesh’s various railways stations on Sunday, according to Railway officials.

Railway has advised the passengers to get updates by being in touch with railway authorities concerned about the arrival timings of Chennai-Delhi GT Express (12615) at various railways stations in the state. The train departed from Chennai at 23:30 hours on Saturday instead of its right time 18:50 hours.

Nonetheless, its right time at Betul is 14:08 hours, 16:43 hours at Itarsi, 17:08 hours at Hoshangabad, 18:18 hours at Ranikamlapati (Habibganj), 18:40 at Bhopal Railway station, 19:26 hours at Vidisha, 19:56 hours at Ganj Basoda, 20:50 hours at Bina, 00:03 hours at Gwalior, and 00:38 hours at Morena.

Railway public relations officer Subedar Singh said, “GT Express has departed Chennai around five hours delay. So, it may be delayed in the state. Therefore, the passengers should remain in touch with railway authorities to get the latest update about its arrival timings.”

