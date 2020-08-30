Indore: In name of Grih Shanti, 'Street Smart' astrologer dupes woman of Rs 21 Lakh in 5 years, held

Indore: A couple was arrested for allegedly duping a woman of Rs 21 lakh and gold jewellery worth lakhs of rupees in the name of ‘Grih Shanti’ on Sunday. The complainant woman met the accused an astrologer on the footpath five years ago and since then she was giving him money and valuables on the pretext of conducting yagnas and puja to appease her planetary positions.

THE CASE

Annapurna police station in charge Satish Kumar Dwivedi said Usha Sharma has lodged a complaint on Saturday stating that five years ago she had met 'astrologer' Ranjeet Joshi and his wife Sheetal, residents of Rishi Vihar Colony. Usha was a divorcee and was living with her parents and was worried about her daughters' future and their marriage. She met them for the first time in front of lord Gandesha Temple situated near Chanakyapuri Square. Naive as she was, Usha narrated her sob story to Ranjeet. She told him about her botched marriage life and how she was worried about her daughters' future.

THE 'RESOLUTION'

Ranjeet gave Usha a ring and said some rituals had to be performed to resolve her problems. He later took her gold earrings saying that he will return the same after the rituals after 11 days. He called her after two days and asked her to deposit Rs 10,000. Taking advantage of her mental status, Ranjeet told her to visit on a daily basis or else he would bring untold miseries to her family with the help of black magic. Since then, the accused has taken Rs 21 lakh and gold and silver ornaments worth laks of rupees from Usha.

COP ACTION

The police have registered a case against the accused under sections 420, 384, 386, 34 of the IPC and arrested accused Ranjeet Joshi and wife Sheetal for duping the woman of valuables worth lakhs.

WHAT RANJEET LOOTED

According to TI Dwivedi, 3 gold chains, 3 earrings, 5 gold bangles, 2 mangalsutras and a bike were seized from the accused. Land documents were also seized by the police from the accused. The accused allegedly confessed that they had bought a land for Rs 5 lakh. They spent some money on the last rites of their father and brother.