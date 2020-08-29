Indore: DRI seizes Rs 1 crore from hawala dealer

Indore: Busting an international hawala racket in the city, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized Rs 1 crore cash from a hawala dealer, and found evidence of hawala transaction of over Rs 100 cr.

Indore Zonal Unit of DRI seized the amount from the office of hawala dealer in Indrapratha Tower and Pipliyahana in the city on Friday. The dealer was working for certain importers who use to import toys, furniture and sports goods from China and Hong Kong. They used to under value the imports and the remaining amount of the imported goods was sent through the hawala channel.

Sources informed that the agency detained some people from the office at Intrapratha Tower. After completing the action DRI team return to its office in an auto rickshaw with the seized amount and bundles of documents.