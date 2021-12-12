Indore

Chain Singh Yadav of Jaihind Ekta Panel and Ramesh Kushwaha of Devi Ahilya Panel were elected as president and general secretary respectively in Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya Employees (Non-Teaching) Association elections held on Sunday.

“There was a tough fight between Yadav and Devi Ahilya Panel candidate Rakesh Silawat for the president post. Yadav emerged as victorious,” returning officer Prajwal Khare said.

Khare said that there panels viz Jaihind Ekta Panel, Devi Ahilya Panel, the Kranti Panel contested the polls.

However, the main fight was between the candidates from Jaihind and Devi Ahilya panels. Voting took place from 11.30 am to 2 pm. After this the counting of votes started from 3 pm. For the post of general secretary, Ramesh Kushwaha got 277 votes and Shailesh Srivas got 183 votes.

Kamal Jaiswal won the post of vice​-​president by getting 243 votes. His rival, Rajesh Joshi got 216 votes. For one post of treasurer, Mahesh Srivas got 266 votes and Dashrath Parihar got 178 votes. Kamlesh Hardia got 217 votes and Prakash Chandra Surya got 168 votes for the two posts of assistant secretary.

Published on: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 08:16 PM IST