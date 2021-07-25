Indore: In bid to make educational institutes safe, dedicated centres to vaccinate school & college teachers, staff in 103 sites today

Indore

Aiming complete vaccination of teachers and employees of schools and colleges before opening educational institutions, the health department and Indore Municipal Corporation have decided to set up dedicated centres for them.

The government has ordered the opening of schools for Class 11 and 12 from July 26 with 50 per cent attendance, while the admission process in colleges is going to start from August 1.

As per the direction of the state government, the health department has also targeted to complete vaccination of teachers by July 31.

“We have been preparing dedicated vaccination centres in the schools and colleges for targeting vaccination of school and college teachers, and employees. We have selected five government schools as centres for vaccination drive for school teachers while four-five colleges including Holkar Science College, Jijabai College, and others would be made as vaccination centres for college teachers and employees,” immunisation officer Dr Tarun Gupta said.

Meanwhile, commissioner of Indore Municipal Corporation Pratibha Pal mentioned in her press release that vaccination would be done at 103 sites in the city on July 26 and people can get themselves vaccinated through online slot booking system.

People can get the first and second dose of Covishield and only the second dose of Covaxin at the centres.

“We have received about 35,650 doses of Covishield from the state for a vaccination drive on Monday. We have over 5000 doses of Covaxin in stock with which we will target to vaccinate over 40,000 people on July 26,” Dr Gupta added.

84 per cent have taken at least first dose

Health department has succeeded in vaccinating about 84 per cent of the total targeted population of 28,07,558.

As many as 23,63,760 people have taken at least the first dose of the vaccine while 5,69,393 were those who have taken the second dose as well. Moreover, 78 per cent between 18 and 44 years have taken the first dose of vaccine, so far.