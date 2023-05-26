Indore : In a first, two simultaneous liver transplant surgeries in CHRC

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) : Women are the example of eternal love and care whether it is mother or wife; they don’t see any limits when it comes to save the life of their loved ones.

The same was seen at Choithram Hospital when a woman saved life of his son by giving part of her liver while another woman saved her husband by donating her liver to him. It was a rare incident when both the liver transplants were performed simultaneously in the operation theatres of the hospital and probably for the first time in the state.

Deputy director (medical services) Dr Amit Bhatt said, two patients, of different families, having liver failure received a part of liver from their family members.

“A 52-year-old woman donated a part of her liver to her 55-year-old husband while in another such case a 55-year-old woman donated a part of her liver to save her 27-year-old son,” he said.

He said that both the live donor liver transplants were done simultaneously at four operation theatres. All four patients recovered fully and were discharged from hospital.

A team of four liver transplant surgical specialists led by Dr Vivek Vij and Dr Sudesh Sharda, with four transplant anaesthetist led by Dr Piyush Shrivastava, and Dr Nitin Sharma, Dr Neeraj Gupta along with team of 20 nursing staff and technicians performed the complex task.

HoD of liver and biliary diseases Dr Ajay Jain said that success rate of liver transplant surgery in India is around 95 per cent and almost all patients after successful surgery resume their normal life and work in short period of time.

“In India, obesity, diabetes, and metabolic syndrome along with alcohol abuse are prime cause of liver failure requiring liver transplants,” Dr Jain said.