Indore: In a first, FASTag car parking facility launched in the city

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav inaugurates FASTag car parking facility in the city on Monday. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a first in the state, a FASTag-based parking management system was started in Smart City Indore.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav launched a Digital Boom Barrier as a pilot project at the Subhash Chowk multi-level parking under the Smart Parking Digital System.

“The car owner can now pay parking charges at the multi-level parking at Subhash Chowk through FASTag,” Bhargav said.

All that people need to do is download the Park+app on their mobile phone and maintain some amount of balance in it. Through the app, they will get information about the number of vehicles that can be parked at the city parking lots in real time and how much space is left for parking.

Bhargav said that the Digital Boom Barrier at Subhash Chowk had been launched on a pilot basis. If it turns out to be a success, Digital Boom Barriers will be installed at other parking places in the city. Making a monthly pass for parking was also under consideration, he said.