Indore: In a bid to boost family planning, government plans male sterilization fortnight

Indore: Concerned over low participation of men in family planning, the health department has launched ‘Male Sterilization Fortnight’ with an aim to break social stigma and to increase awareness among men.

The fortnight began on November 21 and will go on till October 3.

Unlike previous years, the department has not sent any target for the fortnight this year due to increasing COVID-19 cases.

“We have been observing the male sterilization fortnight to spread awareness among men to go for vasectomy,” Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Pravin Jadia said.

He also expressed concern over below one percent male participation, Dr Jadia said that social stigma is the main reason behind less male participation.

“COVID-19 crisis has also hit the programme while social stigma like weakness or decreasing sexual capacity is the reason. Male sterilization is the safe and easiest way of family planning and people should come forward for the same” the CMHO added “We have not set any target but our ANMs and health activists will spread awareness for the same.”