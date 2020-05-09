Indore: In 8 days, another cop from Sanyogitaganj police station dies

Another policeman from Sanyogitaganj police station died after a cardiac arrest on Friday. He was unwell since morning and he had informed the thana in charge after which he was rushed to the hospital but could not be saved.

Sanyogitaganj TI Rajeev Tripathi said Head Constable Harnam Singh Yadav (61) was posted at the police station and presently he was engaged in duty in a Fast Response Vehicle (FRV). After duty on Thursday night, he reached his place in Chouthi Paltan area of the city. On Friday morning, he was feeling unwell and he had informed TI Tripathi about the same. TI told him to take rest and after an hour, he was rushed to hospital after his condition deteriorated but he could not be saved. It is said that he died of heart attack.

On April 30, ASI Kunwar Singh Kharte posted at Sanyogitaganj police station had died due to heart attack. He was rushed to the hospital after he complained of chest pain on April 24. He died during treatment. He was deployed in a mobile vehicle in Navlakha area when his condition was deteriorated. Police said both the policemen didn’t have coronvirus symptoms and they died of cardiac arrest.