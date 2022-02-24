Indore: Importance of online penetration has risen manifold post pandemic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): “There’s a change in consumer behaviour during and after Covid times, especially in terms of adoption of technology. The importance of supply chain management and measuring online penetration has increased post-pandemic,” said Sanjeev Sahani, global head of customer experience and operations at Wayfair, US, while addressing a webinar organised by the Students’ Chapter of the Indore Management Association. The topic of the programme was ‘Customer Experience in the Post-Covid Era’.

Sahani said that there is a parallel relevance of both contemporary marketing and the core concepts to win the market. Artificial intelligence and machine learning are in high demand and will help brighten the future. It is important to understand the Net Promoter Score (NPS) to measure the actual market share.

Sahni said it was important to provide different customer connection channels, so that they might comprehend and solve their difficulties with the help of many platforms. “Using data analytics to extend your brand is a great way to reach out to diverse segments of customers and meet their needs fairly,” he said. “Rather than adopting a framework or a well-known concept to tackle a problem, break it down and study it in numerous ways,” he added.

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 01:15 AM IST