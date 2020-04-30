Indore: IMC to start vegetable delivery at houses from May 2

Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) will start taking orders and supplying vegetable to houses from May 2.

This announcement was made during a meeting of IMC zonal officers, ward in-charge and vegetable traders at Nehru Stadium on Wednesday. The meeting was chaired by collector Manish Singh and IMC commissioner Asheesh Singh.

The municipal commissioner stated that they would start taking orders for vegetable from May 2 and start delivery the items from the same day if possible.

The collector stated that they would develop a successful system for delivery of vegetables at household.

“We have given the responsibility of delivery of vegetables to grocers who have been running grocery delivery system successfully,” he said.

“Initially, we may face some problems but smooth delivery of vegetables. But within two to three days, the system will get consolidated,” the collector stated.

He directed grocers to deliver one basket of vegetable to one house till the system get smooth. “Once things streamlined, more than one basket of vegetables can be delivered to one house,” he added.

Meanwhile, the IMC released list of grocers, zone and ward-wise, who will take orders of vegetable from residents and supply the same.

It is to be noted that like grocery, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) is going to get vegetables delivered to your house through grocers. A basket carrying three-and-a-half kg vegetables will be provided for Rs 150. Vegetables will be packed only after being sanitized.

The decision to get the vegetables sanitized was taken so that they don’t turn into a carrier of Covid-19.

On March 30, the collector had prohibited sale of vegetables, barring onions and potatoes which do not get stale for a longer period, fearing that it could turn into Covid carrier.

However, now he has allowed the sale with strict monitoring.

What will you get in the packet?

The packet will contain 200 grams of coriander, 200 grams of chilli, 100 grams of ginger, two lemons, 1 kg of gourd, 500 grams of ladyfinger, 1 kg of tomatoes and one local vegetable, including spinach, cabbage, cucumber etc.