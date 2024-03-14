Indore: IMC To Intensify Efforts For Regular Feeding Stray Dogs

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Going by the belief that a starving dog becomes aggressive, Indore Municipal Corporation has decided to intensify efforts for regularly feeding stray canines in the city. As the concern over dog bites grows, municipal commissioner Harshika Singh chaired a review meeting wherein she ordered the drawing of a regular feeding programme for stray dogs. She stated that the help of NGOs and residents' associations should also be taken for making the programme a success.

The aim is to ensure that the stray dogs are well-fed so they remain calm and do not bite residents. Chief health officer Dr Akhilesh Upadhyay, officers from the Corporation and District Health Department, as well as representatives from various institutions engaged in Animal Birth Control (ABC) initiatives, were present in the meeting. The meeting was prompted by the escalating number of stray dog bites within the city, prompting Singh to emphasize the urgency of implementing preventive measures. To combat this issue effectively, she directed officials to intensify the ongoing rabies vaccination campaign.

Furthermore, Commissioner Singh mandated the inclusion of corporation building officers and inspectors in the vaccination campaign's operational team for swift response capabilities. Field actions were also sought to be taken promptly. Additionally, she underscored the importance of extending the vaccination efforts to uncovered areas across the city. In tandem with the vaccination campaign, commissioner Singh stressed the necessity of raising public awareness through various channels.

Street plays, banners, and pamphlets were identified as effective tools to educate residents about preventing swan bites and the importance of rabies vaccinations. The concerted efforts outlined in the meeting reflect the city administration's commitment to safeguarding public health and mitigating the risks associated with dog bites and rabies infections.