Indore: IMC to ensure supply of water in areas of scarcity

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation will ensure that water supply remains adequate in city areas which suffer from water scarcity. Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav held a meeting of the department officials concerned in this regard on Saturday.

The mayor learned about the water supply system from the PHE involved in the supply system and also about how water is supplied and distributed to several water tanks. He instructed the officials to prepare a detailed information report of the tubewells present in the city along with other information regarding water supply. He said such planning should be done for water supply in the city so that no area suffered water scarcity during the summer. Ponds and water bodies which were around 30-40 kilometres from the city should be used for water supply and a plan should be make for this, he added.

Water tax redressal camp

Mayor Bhargav directed that tap connections which citizens have taken in the previous years but which had failed to supply water due to some reason and such other issues shall be resolved at a camp which should be organised within seven days at the zonal offices or the IMC control-room. The mayor said that, if water had not reached the homes of residents, the water charges for that period should also be resolved according to the rules