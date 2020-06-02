Indore: IMC to charge for sanitising shrines, offices

Indore: Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC), which is facing financial crunch, has decided to charge for carrying out the work of sanitisation at shrines, government and private buildings.

All government, semi-government, private offices and religious places in Indore city and district remained closed due to the lockdown over COVID-19 for last two months. As restrictions have been eased, there is an increase in demand for sanitising offices with a view to protecting oneself from coronavirus infection.

Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal said that they have decided to sanitise all the places from where they have received such requests. “However, we will charge for it,” she added.

The IMC will charge 10 paise per square feet and minimum Rs 500 (whichever is higher) for sanitisation at residential and religious places.

The charge for all government and semi-government offices has been fixed at 15 paise per square feet and minimum Rs 800 (whichever is higher).

Application can be submitted through 311 app of the IMC.