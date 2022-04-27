Indore: IMC taking steps towards water conservation

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A list of buildings will be made near which wells and step-well (Bawadi) can be constructed so that the water level in the area rises and also to promote measures of water conservation.

Indore Municipal Corporation has directed zonal officers to visit gardens, societies, colonies, and local markets under their jurisdiction and communicate to the public, educating them about the importance and necessity of water harvesting. They will be conducting sessions regarding water recharging thus promoting the idea of groundwater harvest.

The initiative of the Ground Water Conservation Campaign under the guidance of commissioner Pratibha Pal assures the adoption of conservation methods that will not only ease the water crises during summer but also help in conserving nature. Tube wells, borings, and step-wells will be constructed around the localities including schools, colleges, and temples promoting the idea of water conservation through rainwater recharging.

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 10:23 AM IST