Indore: IMC seals Khalsa School’s office over Rs 1.67 crore dues

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A day after municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal directed her subordinates of taking action against big tax defaulters, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) on Thursday sealed the office of Khalsa Higher Secondary School for not paying tax dues of around Rs 1.67 crore.

Assistant revenue officer of Zone No 2, Puneet Agarwal along with his team reached Khalsa School located on Jawahar Marg and sealed its office.

He said that the school was not paying on outstanding amount of more than Rs 1.67 crore despite several reminders.

When the team was sealing the office, a school manager handed over a cheque of Rs 10 lakh to the officials and requested them not to seal the office. When the official contacted the commissioner she said that the seal should not be removed until the school pays Rs 50 lakh in next two days.

Pal said that the IMC is going to seal properties of big tax defaulters.

Up to 100% rebate on surcharge on property tax at Lok Adalat tomorrow

IMC is going to give up to 100 per cent rebate on surcharge on property tax and water cess during Lok Adalat on February 11.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav held a review meeting of revenue officials and directed them to ensure that more and more people avail exemption in surcharge provided on property tax and water cess under Madhya Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act 1956.

A 100 per cent rebate would be given on surcharge in cases where the total amount of property tax and the surcharge is up to Rs 50,000.

If the surcharge and property tax amount is between Rs 50,000 and Rs 1 lakh, then IMC will give a 50 per cent exemption in the surcharge. In cases where property tax and the surcharge are above Rs 1 lakh, a 25 per cent rebate will be given on the surcharge.

A rebate of 100 per cent will be given on surcharge in cases where the total amount of water cess and surcharge is up to Rs 10,000. If the surcharge and water cess amount is ranged between Rs 10,000 and Rs 50,000, then IMC will give a 75 per cent exemption in the surcharge.

In cases where water cess and surcharge are above Rs 1 lakh, a 25 per cent rebate will be given on the surcharge. In cases where water cess and surcharge are above Rs 5000, a rebate of 50 per cent will be given on the surcharge.

