Indore: IMC seals building in Chhoti Khajrana area

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) on Wednesday sealed a G+2 building spread over 3000 sq feet in Chhoti Khajrani area for violation of rules.

Building officer Zone No 8, Ghazal Khanna, said the building owner Naveen Jain was given residential permission for his property situated at Chhoti Khajrani on LIG Link Road. However, without the building permit, the entire building was being used commercially by the owner without completion and occupancy certificate. Also, a restaurant was being operated by constructing an additional floor through a tin shed without permission.

Building officer Ghazal Khanna, building inspector Satyendra Rajput were present when the building was being sealed.

Officials said that commissioner Pratibha Pal has instructed that strict action should be taken against those people who have started using the building without completion and occupation certificate or are using the residential building commercially.

Officials said that the corporation will act against people using their residential building for commercial purpose.

