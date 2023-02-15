Indore: Food security, climate change among major issues discussed on the concluding day of G20 meet | Twitter

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): India has put four major issues before the G20 nations including food security which need to be worked upon in order to fulfil the dream of zero hunger across the globe, said Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare secretary Manoj Ahuja on Wednesday. He was talking to the media on the last day of the three day G20 Agriculture Working Group meeting being held in Indore.

The second major issue mentioned by him was climate change as the weather cycle is changing continuously and affecting agriculture.

The other two issues that he mentioned include digital agriculture and value chain approach. Digital agriculture includes use of technology to enhance agriculture and production while, value chain approach focuses on research over crop produce at state and district level.

Next AWG meets in Chandigarh, Varanasi and Hyderabad

The secretary further added that the next meetings of the agriculture working group will be held in Chandigarh, Varanasi and Hyderabad.

Discussions took place on a range of issues on the third day of the meet as deputies of G20 nations also informed about innovations that their nations are using. With focus on food security and nutrition, delegates also discussed the need to enhance availability, accessibility, utilisation and stability of food systems.

