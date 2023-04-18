Indore: IMC sanitation worker threatened with pistol

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police on Monday initiated a probe in the matter in which a man allegedly pointed a pistol at two sanitation workers operating a garbage collection vehicle after the latter objected to non-segregation of waste in Rajendra Nagar area on Saturday.

Police officials said that the police have initiated a probe after the purported video of the incident went viral on social media on Sunday.

Rajendra Nagar police station in-charge, Satish Patel said that on the basis of the video police have identified the victims. Police have contacted them but one of them told the police that he is out of town while the other hasn’t reached the police station till the filing of this report.

In the video, a man identified as Mahesh Patel is seen pointing a pistol at the sanitation worker, while one of his relatives can be seen abusing and threatening him.

According to eyewitnesses, the dispute started as wet and dry waste from Patel's house was being dumped in the vehicle without segregation and the sanitation worker objected to this.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Aditya Mishra said, "We are verifying the video and ascertaining the entire sequence of events. We will be able to comment on it only after understanding the entire development."

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava said, "We have received information about the video. We will take appropriate action if someone picks an unprovoked quarrel with one of our cleaning staff. The Indore Municipal Corporation stands with all the sanitation workers."

Meanwhile, state Congress spokesperson Nilabh Shukla claimed that the person who pointed a pistol at the municipal employee is close to the ruling BJP, so the entire government machinery is busy in solving the matter.

