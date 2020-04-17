Indore: IMC presses drones, pressure & fogging machines to disinfect Tatpatti Bakhal and Sarwate

Indore: Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) on Friday undertook an extensive sanitization drive from Taatpatti Bakhal to Sarwate bus stand in order to disinfect areas from where many coronavirus infected people were found.

“While sanitization programme is going on across the city, we have identified areas from where maximum number of cases have been reported so far. In those areas, we are doing extensive sanitization. Our employees started the exercise of disinfecting from Tatpatti Bakhal and carried out it till Sarwate bus stand,” said additional municipal commissioner Rajnish Kasera.

IMC pressed two drones, specially designed pressure machines, 14 tractors, 2 fogging machines for the sanitization. These vehicles first disinfected Tatpatti Bakhal, which hogged the limelight when residents of this locality pelted stones on doctors who had gone there to screen them. Thereafter, the vehicles reached Sarwate bus stand via to Jawahar Marg disinfecting all areas falling under this route.

All hotels and lodges at Sarwate bus stand were disinfected.

Simultaneous sanitization was done through different machines Ranipura Kachhi Majisd, Daulatganj Pakki Masjid, Patti Bazaar, Ranipura Main Road, Machhi Bazaar, Sonkar Mohalla, Koshti Mohalla, Champa Bagh, Mahesh Joshi Nagar, South Toda, North Toda, Nayi Bagad, Kabutarkhana, Siyaganj Main Market, Maharani Road, Kothari Market, and other places.

IMC teams also did sanitization in Ravindra Nagar, Patrakar Charaha, Palisaya Police Station, Guitar Charaha to Manishpuri, Paliwal Nagar, Sheetal Nagar, Saket Charaha, Khajrana Charaha, Khatiwala Tank main, Transport Nagar, Shyam Nagar, Nandan Forest Colony, Vijay Nagar, Nuri Nagar, Gulzar Kaal Nee, Haji Ahilya Paltan, Juna Peetha, Ratlam Kothi, Green Park Colony, Snehalatganj, etc.