Indore: IMC plans to remove 500 houses for RE-2 road

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Municipal Corporation is geared up to remove all the obstacles coming in the way of RE 2, an important road connecting many areas. At present, the work of RE-2 road has been completed between ISBT and Nemawar Road.

Officials said they will have to remove around 500 houses in Shivdarshan Nagar, Shivmurti Nagar, Skandhadham and other nearby colonies. Giving details officials said there are 350 families in Piplya Bichauli Kankar and 150 houses in Shivdarshan Nagar Shivmurti Nagar and Skandhandhan Colony.

The IMC team surveyed the Pipliya Bicholi Kankar on Saturday and had discussions with the residents regarding the shifting of the houses which are obstructions. They were helped by NGOs in this task. While most of the people agreed to shift, others were against the proposal.

Officials said the corporation is giving flats in IMC buildings under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to people whose houses are going to be removed.

So far, many houses have been removed in Panchmukhi Hanuman Mandir Colony, the colony behind the new RTO and in Shanti Nagar for the RE-2 road. Around 400 kutcha houses were also removed from these three places and flats were allotted to the residents at different places.

According to officials, RE-2 road has been constructed from ISBT to Nemawar Road. The road will pass from Scheme 140, Bijli Nagar and Bhuri Tekri and connect to the Ring Road. In the Bhuri Tekri area, a large part of the road has already been constructed by the Indore Development Authority.