Indore: ​IMC plans massive drive till Sept 30 to check vector-borne diseases

Indore

Indore Municipal Corporation is going to run a massive drive from September 15 to September 30 to check vector-borne diseases.

“IMC’s health, malaria, drainage, garden, electricity and drinking water departments will run a joint drive to contain mosquito-borne diseases in the city,” municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal said.

She also held a meeting to review the work being done by IMC for the prevention of dengue, malaria and other seasonal diseases at Ravindra Natya Grah on Monday.

Commissioner Pal said that continuous work is being done by the corporation for the prevention of dengue, malaria and other seasonal diseases.

She said that different departments of the corporation would now work together to check vector-borne diseases. This drive can effectively prevent dengue and other seasonal diseases, she added.

She directed employees to pour medicine and crude oil at the place where there is waterlogging, especially in colonies.

Pal said that concerned zones would mark the settlements in their zone area and would make a roster and do cleaning and spray medicines daily.

The employees of the health, malaria, drainage, garden, water departments will be present at the designated place at 8 am. They will be allotted work by the zonal officer.

Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 11:58 PM IST