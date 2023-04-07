Indore: IMC packs two wells

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation removed slabs from a well in Snehlataganj and packed it up with debris. A similar drive was carried out in well in the Mahant Complex, Zone 2, behind Malharganj police station.

IMC officials said a road had been built on the slabs, but keeping public safety in mind, the well was filled up with debris and it would safe to construct a road on it. Similarly, the well at Mahant Complex had been covered with slabs and a parking lot had been constructed on it. The slabs were removed and the well was filled up.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and municipal commissioner Harshika Singh inspected both the spots on Thursday. There are 629 water sources in the city according to the records of the corporation.

Harshika Singh inspects IMC working

Newly joined municipal commissioner Harshika Singh on Thursday inspected IMC’s working and learned about the projects running in the city. She also inspected the cleanliness of the city.

Commissioner Singh started the inspection from Madhumilan Square. She talked to the concerned CSI, inspector and cleanliness workers about the method of recording workers' attendance and about cleaning work.

After this, the commissioner inspected the cleaning system from Madhumilan Square via RNT Marg Road to Regal Square, Palika Plaza, Kothari Market, Maharani Road till Krishnapura Chhatri.

Commissioner Singh also inspected the restoration work done in Rajwada and Gopal Mandir under Indore Smart City Project.

After this, Singh inspected Chappan Dukaan area. During the inspection of the area, she learned about the cleaning system and other things.

Singh also took a review meeting of officials and took updates on the going on working for Mukhya Mantri Ladli Behna Yojna and work going on under Swaccha Bharat Mission and other works.