Indore: ​IMC measures built up areas inside C-21 & Malhar malls

A team of Indore Municipal Corporation went to C-21 Mall and Malhar Mega Mall on AB Road and for measurement of built up area. The move comes following an avalanche of complaints pertaining to irregularities in construction of big commercial buildings in the city.

The complaints majorly claim that commercial buildings are doing additional construction in violation of building norms.

Following orders by municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal, the building permission branch team, including the building officer and building inspector, went to C21 Mall and Malhar Mega Mall on Tuesday and did measurement.

The team members said that they would submit their report to municipal commissioner.

Meanwhile, Pal constituted a committee for speedy disposal of applications pertaining to compounding for additional constructions in commercial and residential buildings.

IMC has been receiving applications from landlords for compounding in their buildings since amendment in Madhya Pradesh Municipality (Compounding Fee and Conditions for the Offense of Construction of Buildings Without Permission) Rules, 2016.

Besides, IMC teams are also going to commercial buildings and doing measurements for additional constructions if any.

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 12:56 AM IST